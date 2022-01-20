Nancy E. Uhls has filed for re election to the District Two seat on the Simpson County Board of Education.
Uhls Filed on Jan. 10 for re election to represent the district that consists of the North Simpson, Adsit Shop and Robey voting precincts.
Simpson County Board of Education races are non-partisan and will be on the Nov. 6 General Election ballot.
Uhls is in her ninth non-consecutive year on the Simpson County Board of Education. She was appointed by the state in 2010 to fill an unexpired term on the board and was then elected to a four year term on the board in 2014.
She has been employed by The Medical Center at Franklin for 19 years and has practiced Nuclear Medicine since 1984. She has a Bachelor of Science from Mid Continent University and a certification in organizational leadership.
Uhls is the owner of A Healing Touch Massage LLC Therapeutic Body Movement and Massage Therapy. She has been a licensed massage therapist since 2004.
Uhls has lived in Simpson County for 31 years and currently serves as president of R.E.A.C.H. She is also a member of the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Club, a member of Calvary Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher and is a licensed evangelist.
She is the mother of two Franklin-Simpson High School graduates Mary Elizabeth Bunton and Cynthia Rose Bunton and is married to Benny Uhls.
“I want to serve the commonwealth in way that will be beneficial to other people especially students where there can be measurable outcomes with the students and how that impacts the community of Simpson County,” Uhls said.
