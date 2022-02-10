Kentucky’s legislative redistricting approved by state lawmakers this year became law on Jan. 25.
With the redistricting, Simpson County remains in the state’s 22nd state representative district, which still includes all of Simpson County and all of Allen County, but now a smaller portion of southern Warren County.
Simpson County changes state senatorial districts and is now part of the 32nd district represented by Republican Mike Wilson of Warren County.
Simpson County remains in Kentucky’s First U.S. Congressional District represented by Republican James Comer of Monroe County.
Legislative redistricting is required every ten years to reflect changes in population based on the latest official national census.
