Strong winds reaching more than 70 miles per hour in Simpson County on Friday, March 3 were attributed to one death and caused damages throughout the county.
The death occurred in west Simpson County.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 1 p.m. to 1035 Pilot Knob Road where David Ramsey was found unresponsive outside of the home.
First responders attempted life saving measures, but were not able to resuscitate Ramsey who was pronounced deceased by the Simpson County Coroner’s Office.
The sheriff’s office press release says it was determined through investigation that Ramsey was struck by a large metal carport that became mobile during severe storms and strong winds.
Deputy sheriff Breanna Whittaker led the investigation.
No other weather related fatalities were reported in Simpson County, however; there were four-other weather related deaths in Kentucky due to the severe weather including one in neighboring Logan County.
Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson said high winds were a factor when a tractor trailer over turned on Russellville Road Friday afternoon. He said the driver was injured, but the injuries were not believed to be serious.
Deputy sheriff Matt Freeman investigated.
Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer said damage from the mostly straight-line winds was through out Franklin and Simpson County. He said most of the damages was to trees, electrical lines, roof shingles and structures impacted by trees.
A maximum wind speed of 71 miles per hour was recorded at the Kentucky Mesonet Weather Station in Simpson County located four miles southwest of Franklin.
Warren RECC, which provides electrical power to rural Simpson County, and the Franklin Electric Plant Board reported widespread power outages as a result of power lines downed by the storm.
Palmer said the number of damage reports his office received was low.
“I’ll be honest with you I’m somewhat surprised today (Saturday) with the low number of people contacting us to tell us they’ve got damage,” Palmer said. “A lot of people are contacting their insurance companies, which is the right thing to do.”
We were very fortunate,” Palmer said regarding the low number of structures that were damaged.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said the damage could have been much worse.
“I guess my initial thought is as bad as things really seemed to be, it could have been much worse, Barnes said. “In that regards I feel like we were really fortunate.”
A temporary shelter for victims of storm damage was set up at Community Park on Friday, but was not utilized and closed on Saturday.
Barnes issued a state of emergency in Simpson County on Friday and the Simpson County Emergency Operations Center was opened in the Courthouse.
