Its time for Small Business Saturday and once again the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce is promoting and sponsoring the event locally.
Small Business Saturday, usually held the Saturday following Black Friday, has been extended this year in Franklin by the Chamber of Commerce to include the Friday through Sunday following Thanksgiving, Nov. 26-28.
The F-S Chamber of Commerce is offering shoppers at participating local merchants a chance to win chamber gift certificates.
For every $20 spent at a participating Small Business Saturday merchant, customers are allowed one entry in a drawing for $250, $150 or $100-dollar chamber gift certificates. The chamber is giving away two gift certificates for each dollar amount; however, those who register are only eligible to win one gift certificate.
The names of the gift certificate winners will be announced on WFKN’s AM Franklin at about 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Participating merchants also benefit and can possibly win a 2022 Chamber Membership.
The Small Business Saturday promotion is for retail and restaurant sales only. Sales of services are not included.
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond recently talked with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis about why the chamber of commerce is involved Small Business Saturday.
“Eighty% of our membership basically is small business,” Thurmond said. “When you look around Franklin and you look at all the shops that we have and we have some really, really nice shops, not only in downtown, but throughout our county.
One of the things that I remind people of is we represent not just downtown, but we represent people to the south, to the east, to the north all of these folks pulling together to try and pull people in to Franklin.”
“They say every dollar spent turns itself seven times,” Thurmond added. “These small businesses are the ones when the Franklin-Simpson School System or the individual schools, or the individual clubs, when they are selling cookies, or selling wrapping paper, these are the people that those students go to and ask for contributions and ask to buy their stuff. So every time we support them, we are supporting the entire community.”
“That is why I say we’re just one big family trying to get by,” Thurmond said.
The nationwide Small Business Saturday event is held to direct retail traffic and revenue to small businesses.
