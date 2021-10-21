Franklin-Simpson FFA has partnered with Simpson County Farm Bureau as well as Simpson County Cooperative Extension to present the film Silo to the public on Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Franklin-Simpson High School Cafeteria.
A letter from Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips says “With over 70% of the land in Simpson County being devoted to agriculture and 80% of that being utilized for grain production, the possibility of an emergency developing due to grain entrapment is a reality.
Of course, we hope we never have to face that crisis as a community, but we also want to train our Fire and Rescue, as well as other first responders on how to best address the situation.”
The letter said the showing of this film is mainly for Franklin-Simpson Fire and Rescue and grain farmers in the community.
“We know all too well that it can be very difficult to commit to a date in late October when the weather could be 65 for a week or rain for five days straight,” Phillips said. “As you fill out the link below, realize it is an RSVP for the meal on Oct. 22 at 5:30. Even if you state you could not make it to the meal, you are more than welcome to attend the showing beginning at 6 p.m. at the FSHS cafeteria.”
RSVP through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZ9w0n8cBqWsz1pvsLrxzu4QqzYXjty5Z8mCuVQdXxQ2uM6w/viewform?usp=sf_link
“We hope you bring your friends and family for this event and help spread the word. Please RSVP by Oct. 20,” Phillips said.
More information about the film can be found at https://www.silothefilm.com/#learn-more
— Submitted
