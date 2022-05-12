Franklin Police say a female juvenile reported missing in Franklin on May 4 has been found and is safe.
Officers canvassed the area after receiving a report at about 2 a.m. of the missing juvenile, but at the time were unsuccessful in finding her. The juvenile was promptly entered into the nationwide database as missing.
Police say with the assistance of different agencies, including the Lewis County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was found with a male at his residence. The male has been lodged in a Tennessee jail.
The juvenile, whose name was not released, was returned to her guardian.
An investigation by Franklin Police and detectives with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.
Also assisting Franklin Police were the Simpson County School System, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and Kentucky State Police Post 3 dispatch.
Information for this story was contained in a press release issued by Franklin Police.
— Staff report
