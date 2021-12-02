Franklin-Simpson Renaissance’s Small Town Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 4 on the square in downtown Franklin.
“Dec. 4 is the day that Franklin comes to life when it comes to Christmas,” Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Director Kim Roberts said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis.
Visits with Santa Claus are from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Individuals who are interested in taking a photo with Santa Claus need to bring a camera.
Rides on the Toyland Express Train will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A Christmas Parade Pre Show will be held at 12:45 p.m. at the Community Christmas Tree on the Courthouse lawn.
“Christmas in Toyland” is the theme for the Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade that begins at 1 p.m. on Wildcat Way in front of the high school.
The parade will follow the traditional parade route around the downtown square and end at the middle school. The parade will not turn around at the intersection of North College and Main streets as in past years.
In the event the parade is postponed due to weather it will be held Dec. 11.
The Allstarz Dancers are scheduled to perform downtown at 3 p.m. on the courthouse lawn bandstand.
Decorating of the Community Christmas Tree is happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown merchants have free ornaments available for the public to place on the tree.
A concert by the F-S Middle School Chorus in the area of the Christmas Tree is at 5 p.m.
The Community Lighting of the Christmas Tree is at 5:30 p.m.
Food trucks will be downtown from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council’s Annual Christmas Concert is Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Goodnight Auditorium.
A Christmas Bazaar, sponsored by the Simpson County Extension Service, will be held Saturday at the First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Roberts said decorating downtown for Small Town Christmas began before Thanksgiving and took a combined effort from the city, the county, the Simpson County Detention Center and Franklin Electric Plant Board.
“It’s a collaboration, I mean, everybody just pulls together,” she said.
For more information, contact Roberts at F-S Renaissance.
For more information regarding the Christmas parade, contact Stephanie Downey at 757-513-9545 send an email to pacesetterva@yahoo.com
