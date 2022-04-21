Franklin Police are investigating armed robberies at two businesses occurring less than 24 hours apart that police believe are connected.
A press release says on Tuesday, April 12 at about 9:15 a.m., two males entered Walgreens at South Main Street and Montague Street.
Police say the suspects were black, and one was wearing a tan or khaki sweat suit with a dark blue LA Dodgers cap and white shoes. The other suspect was wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants and black shoes. Both were wearing a mask and armed.
The suspects left with an unknown amount of prescription pills.
They are suspected of traveling in a dark gray passenger car.
And the press release says on Monday, April 11 at about 3 p.m., two males entered Check Advance off North Main Street and College Street.
Police say one suspect is tall and thin, and the other is of medium build. Both were wearing all black with a white mask and armed.
The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.
A picture of the suspects and a vehicle are posted on the Franklin Police Department Ky Facebook page.
Franklin police are asking for help identifying these suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call 270-586-7167.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.