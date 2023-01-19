A Franklin-Simpson High School student received nominations to appointments to the United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy from U.S. Congressman James Comer.
Jesse Punzalan, of Franklin, was one of seven high school students in Comer’s congressional district to receive nominations for appointments to United States service academies.
“On behalf of Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, I want to congratulate these seven outstanding students who will now have the opportunity to attend our nation’s service academies,” said Comer. “Each of these young students have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, leadership, and character. I applaud their desire to serve in our nation’s armed services and wish them the best as they move forward through the appointment process.”
The announcement was made in a press release issued by Comer’s office.
