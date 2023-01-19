A Franklin-Simpson High School student received nominations to appointments to the United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy from U.S. Congressman James Comer.

Jesse Punzalan, of Franklin, was one of seven high school students in Comer’s congressional district to receive nominations for appointments to United States service academies.

