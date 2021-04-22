The Barren River District Health Department announced on April 13 that it has paused the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, under the direction of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the CDC and the FDA.
The health department says due to the temporary pause in Johnson and Johnson vaccinations it will provide the Moderna vaccine during all scheduled vaccination clinics moving forward.
The health department also says existing appointments will be honored with the Moderna vaccine in place of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Individuals who have an appointment scheduled and would like to wait for the re-release of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are advised to contact the Barren River District Health Department and cancel their appointment.
According to the health department, they will notify the public when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been re-released, and appointments can be rescheduled at that time.
The Med Center Health Vaccination Clinic in Bowling Green is now offering limited walk-in vaccinations for anyone over age 16.
The clinic is at 700 East First Avenue and is open Sunday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Appointments may also be scheduled by texting the word COVID to 270-796-4400.
Those under age 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present.
For more information go on line to https://medcenterhealth.org/vaccine.
