The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a request for a conditional use permit for the installation of solar panels at an existing solar farm on March 27.
Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation was awarded the permit for its solar farm on the south side of Highway 100 East and the west side of Drakes Creek.
