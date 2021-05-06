A Franklin woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bell Street and West Washington Street on Monday, April 26.
Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service transported Nneka A. Layne, 43, to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened just before 8 a.m.
The Franklin Police Collision Report says Layne was the driver of a 2008 Lexus involved in the collision with a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Amberly M. Kell, 31, of Franklin.
The collision report said Layne was traveling east on West Washington Street and Kell was traveling south on Bell Street.
The report said both vehicles struck a chain link fence after initial impact causing approximately $2,000 damage to the fence, owned by the City of Franklin.
Lt. John Thompson filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited a Murfreesboro, Tennessee man and woman on drug related charges following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Tuesday, April 27.
Phillip Paul Johnson, 44, and Ms. Dusty Felder Brown, 44, were both cited for two possession of a controlled substance charges — substance in one charge being methamphetamine and in the other charge being cocaine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Johnson was also cited for charges of failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possessing license when privileges are revoked.
The arrest citations said Johnson was the driver and Ms. Brown a passenger of the car stopped at 2:05 a.m.
The citations said white substances identified as methamphetamine and cocaine was allegedly found on items in Ms. Brown’s purse.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright issued the citations.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on three drug related charges after responding to a disturbance at Econo Lodge on Nashville Road on Sunday, April 25.
Donald M. Dupont, 65, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said items allegedly observed in the room by police included suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a torch lighter.
The citation said Dupont was taken into custody and while being searched a folded $100 bill containing suspected crushed up pills was allegedly found.
Office Jacoby Scharklet made the arrest at 1 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Little Rock, Arkansas man on five drug related charges on Saturday, April 24.
Jason Monroe Davenport, 46, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia buy or possession, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
The arrest citation said while on patrol at a motel on Nashville Road the arresting deputy allegedly smelled a very strong odor of marijuana coming from a room and made contact with Davenport.
The citation said items allegedly found during a search of the room included a smoking pipe with a crystal like substance inside, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, a pill identified as a schedule four controlled substance and suspected TCH wax.
Deputy sheriff Quinton Wright made the arrest at about 11:15 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited two Franklin men on four charges each after going to serve a warrant at an apartment on Filter Plant Road on Friday, April 23.
Adam Michael West, 29, and Stanley William Lay, III, 26, were each cited for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of marijuana.
The citations said multiple methamphetamine pipes containing suspected methamphetamine and residue, other suspected methamphetamine, a marijuana roach and marijuana pipe were allegedly in the apartment.
The citations said a small child was at the residence along with Lay and West.
The name of the person the warrant was being served for was not listed on the citations.
Deputy sheriff Josh Blackburn served the citations.
Franklin Police arrested a Glasgow man on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge and one other charge at Quality Inn on Nashville Road on Thursday, April 22.
Hugo Orozco, 32, was also charged with criminal mischief.
The arrest citation said police were called regarding a tenant in a room at the hotel. The citation said police made contact with Orozco at the room.
The citation also said there was allegedly damage in the room including to the bed, the bathroom mirrors, walls, curtains and wall insulation was used to clog the bathtub that was full of water.
The citation said Orozco was apparently the only person in the room for a two-hour span and was allegedly in possession of suspected cocaine.
Detective Travis Frank made the arrest at about 5:30 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Bowling Green man on a drug possession charge and two other charges after receiving a call to check on an individual asleep at a gas pump at Flying J on Nashville Road.
Johnathan Richards, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said two pipes used to smoke methamphetamine, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and a marijuana grinder were allegedly in a vehicle occupied by Richards.
Officer Brian Wise made the arrest on Thursday, April 22 at about 4:20 a.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Augusta, Georgia man on five charges following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Wednesday, April 21.
Quadel Dontavius Devian Smith was charged with trafficking marijuana — less than eight ounces, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, trafficking in a controlled substance — drug unspecified schedule one and two, and two violations of federal motor safety regulations.
The arrest citation said the traffic stop was made after authorities were told occupants of a Ryder truck had allegedly attempted to sell marijuana to another person in a vacant lot near Baymont Inn.
The citation said marijuana, multiple ecstasy pills, baggies, large sum of money and a scale were allegedly located in the Ryder truck during a search of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Josh Blackburn made the arrest at about 12:25 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man in connection with an alleged burglary at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road on Sunday, April 18.
Jesse L. Sullivan, 33, was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said Sullivan allegedly had for sale two items that were reported stolen. The citation also said bolt cutters, suspected marijuana and a glass pipe with burnt residue were allegedly in Sullivan’s vehicle.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda made the arrest on Tuesday, April 20.
