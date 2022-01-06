A Franklin woman was injured when the vehicle she was driving struck a utility trailer on Harding Road on Jan. 2.
Barbara Walters, 66, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at 6:10 p.m.
The collision report filed by Franklin Police said Ms. Walters was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country west bound when it collided with the utility trailer that had come off the trailer hitch of an east bound 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by Derek J. Shoulders, 34, of Franklin.
The collision report said after coming off the trailer hitch the utility trailer rolled into the path of the vehicle driven by Ms. Walters.
Officer Jason Richerson filed the collision report.
Franklin Police placed a drug possession charge against a man after he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on Jan. 2.
Ismet Pleh, 37, city of residence not available, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.
The arrest citation says Pleh was walking on Nashville Road at 11 p.m. when he waived down Franklin Police Officer Clayton Montgomery to get a ride to Flying J due to the snow and cold temperature.
The citation said Pleh was arrested after it was determined he was wanted on an active warrant.
The arrest citation during a search at the Simpson County Jail Pleh allegedly placed a baggie in his mouth and then refused to open his mouth.
The citation said the baggie, which it said allegedly resembled baggies commonly used to package illegal drugs and narcotics, was never recovered.
Montgomery made the arrests.
Counterfeit money was discovered at Kentucky Downs on Jan. 1.
Franklin Police took possession of the counterfeit $10 bill that will be turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Goodlettsville, Tennessee teenager on nine charges including three drug trafficking charges on Dec. 27.
Kamila Soledad Smith, 19, was charged with enhancement of seven drug charges including possession of marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, trafficking in a controlled substance -opiates and drug paraphernalia — deliver or manufacture.
She was also charged with prescription not in proper container and receiving stolen property — firearm.
Ms. Smith was arrested at about 7 p.m. after a traffic stop of a vehicle in which she was a passenger on Bowling Green Road.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found during a search of the passenger side of the vehicle include methamphetamine, marijuana, baggies, a digital scale and Oxycontin pills.
The citation also said a stolen gun was allegedly in the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
A Goodlettsville, Tennessee man was arrested on eight charges following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 26.
Jack Gralin Lee, 61, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possessing license when privileges are revoked and five traffic violations.
Lee was arrested at about 7:10 p.m. following the traffic stop on Nashville Road near the I-65 interchange.
The arrest citation said Lee was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
A Bowling Green man was arrested on three drug charges following a traffic stop in Simpson County on Dec. 26.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged Seneca Decarlos Criswell, 29, with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Criswell was a passenger of the vehicle that was stopped on Bowling Green Road at about 11 p.m.
The arrest citation said Criswell was allegedly in possession of a white crystal like substance, a green leafy substance and a straw.
The citation said other suspected drugs, suspected drug paraphernalia and substances were also allegedly in the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was cited; however those charges were not listed on the arrest citation.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine after responding to a call of a male possibly under the influence on Dec. 25.
Kurtis T. Rippy, 29, was also charged with public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol.
Police made contact with Rippy outside T-Mart on South Main Street at about 12:10 p.m.
The arrest citation said Rippy was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine when he was placed under arrest for an active warrant. The charge in the warrant was not listed on the arrest citation.
Officer Brian Wise made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Nashville, Tennessee man on drug trafficking charges and other charges following a traffic stop at Flying J Travel Center on Nashville Road.
Charged with trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in a controlled substance — cocaine was 37 year-old Brandon Teasley.
Teasley was also charged with careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
The arrest citation said suspected marijuana and what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette along with other items were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle Teasley was driving and in his possession.
The citation said also alleges Teasley tried to hide suspected cocaine he had in his possession during a search at the Simpson County Jail.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest on Dec. 23 at about 9:50 p.m.
