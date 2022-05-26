American Flags will be placed on the graves of U.S. military veterans at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 28 beginning at 7:30 a.m.
AMVETS Post 110 in Franklin is hosting the annual event that lasts about one hour and is asking for volunteers to help. Flags will be provided. Directions will be given where to place the flags. Those helping place the flags at the graves are advised to bring a screwdriver to help put the flags in the ground.
The AMVETS will serve sausage, biscuits and fruit at the post home at 891 Washington Way to those helping place the flags at the cemetery.
The following day, Sunday, May 29 AMVETS Post 110 is hosting the annual Memorial Day Celebration at Greenlawn Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Nathan Garris will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America. SFC Eric Vincent will deliver the Memorial Day Speech. The Simpson County Honor Guard will give the 21-gun salute, perform the laying of the wreath ceremony and play taps.
At the end of the ceremony, those attending will have an opportunity shake the hands of veterans.
For more information about either event, call Liz Burris at 270-586-4221.
