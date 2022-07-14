Simpson Fiscal Court approved an application for state funding for the Kenny Perry Drive bridge replacement project at its July 5 meeting.
The county is applying for funding from the 80-20 Bridge Fund, which is through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid, a division of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The program pays 80% of a project’s costs and will pay up to $80,000. The county will be responsible for funding the remaining costs.
The county has received funding from this program in the past for projects such as the Saddler Ford and Barnes School low water crossings, box culverts and larger tile projects throughout the county.
Costs for the project to replace what is also known as a low water crossing on Kenny Perry Drive have not been determined.
A Consumer Price Index, also known as CPI, pay increase of an additional 2% for fiscal court magistrates, coroner and county attorney was approved. The court approved a 3% CPI increase for those same officials in January, but did not take the full 5% increase at that time.
The CPI increases are set by the state.
The court also voted to advertise for bids for a pick up truck to be used by the public works department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.