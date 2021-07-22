A back to school bash entitled “Backyard Boogie” will be held Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Caring With A Smile at 1004 Brookhaven Road.
Inflatables/water slides for the kids, face painting, sweet treats, snow cone action and other activities will be available.
The event is free of charge.
Caring With A Smile Office Manager Tamyra Anderson said school supplies will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Any remaining supplies will be donated to the Simpson County School System and Warren County School System.
For more information call Caring With A Smile at 270-306-1402 or go to the Caring With A Smile Facebook page.
Caring With A Smile offers home health care services.
