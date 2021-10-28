Separate traffic collisions on Cedar Street occurring one day apart injured two people.
Mark A. Samples, 48, of Lebanon, Tennessee was injured when the motorcycle he was operating and a sports utility vehicle collided on West Cedar Street on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Samples was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at about 3:50 p.m.
The Franklin Police collision report said Samples was east bound on a 2017 Harley-Davidson and Kelly A. Baxter, 53, of Franklin, was driving a 2013 Honda Pilot west bound attempting to turn onto McLendon Road, when their vehicles collided.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the collision report.
Ann M. Crafton, 70, of Franklin, was injured when the sports utility vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided on East Cedar Street at the intersection of Harding Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Ms. Crafton was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin after the collision that happened just after 12 p.m.
The Franklin Police collision report said Ms. Crafton was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban east bound on East Cedar Street when the collision occurred with a 2006 Freightliner driven by Jerry Belcher, 66, of Bowling Green. The truck was south bound on Harding Road.
Ms. Crafton was trapped in the driver’s seat when police arrived and was removed from the vehicle after Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue extracted the door.
Officer Robbie Matthews filed the collision report.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a U-Haul box truck.
A Slingerlands, New York man told police he parked the vehicle in the over flow parking lot at Hampton Inn on Nashville Road late night Thursday, Oct. 14. The theft was discovered the following morning.
The man rented the vehicle in Aledo, Texas and was en route to New York when he stopped to spend the night in Franklin.
The value of the catalytic converter was placed at $1,000.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
A Franklin woman faces a charge of second-degree burglary stemming from the alleged theft of a video game system.
The arrest warrant says Britney Jones, 21, is charged in connection with the alleged theft.
The warrant says the video game system was discovered stolen on July 24.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Dexter Seward arrested Ms. Jones on the warrant on Sunday, October 17.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gallatin, Tennessee on 11 charges.
Timmy R. Hollis, 37, is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment involving a police officer and one count of fleeing or evading police on foot.
He is also charged with criminal littering, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance, driving on a DUI suspended license — aggravator circumstance, menacing, resisting arrest and two traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Hollis allegedly fled on foot after a traffic stop in the parking lot behind Popeye’s Chicken on Nashville Road on Friday, Oct.1, but came to the sheriff’s office the following night and was arrested by deputy sheriff Quntin Wright.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Franklin men following a traffic stop on Harding Road on Monday, Oct. 4.
Jordan Rich, 27, and Andrew L. Ragland, 24, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Rich was also charged with no registration plates and rear license not illuminated.
An arrest citation said Rich was allegedly in possession of a pill suspected as being Morphine and Ragland was allegedly in possession of Roxicodone, both not in proper containers.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest just before midnight.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Madison, Tennessee man on five charges on Saturday, Oct. 2.
David Alan Curry, 45, was arrested following a traffic stop on Nashville Road.
Curry is charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — heroin, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to produce insurance card.
The arrest citation said suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine were allegedly located in Curry’s possession or in the vehicle he was driving.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 3:50 p.m.
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger by Franklin Police on Saturday, October 2.
William Joe Humfleet, II, 50, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police stopped the vehicle at Five Star on Bowling Green Road.
The arrest citation said suspected methamphetamine in a glass vile and three needles were allegedly located on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The citation said Humfleet allegedly became upset and had to be detained after the driver gave consent to search the vehicle.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man after what appeared to be methamphetamine was allegedly found in a vehicle in which he was a passenger on Friday, October 1.
Tyler Brown Rountree, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said a small cut straw with white powder residue was allegedly in the passenger seat where Rountree was sitting.
The citation said other items that were allegedly found included baggies with what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine, a scale, a package of empty baggies and two small mirrors, one with meth on it.
Lt. Dale Adams made the arrest at a location on Nashville Road just after 2 p.m.
