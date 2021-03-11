The Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson confirmed a case of COVID-19 with a staff member on Thursday, March 4.
A release from the Boys & Girls Club said the Barren River District Health Department is conducting contact tracing to notify others who may have been in contact with this person.
The staff member was last at work on Thursday, Feb. 25. This staff member will not return to work until the Barren River District Health Department has determined they have met all guidelines to return.
The Barren River District Health Department follows the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for isolation and quarantine procedures.
An individual who has been within six feet for at least 15 minutes, regardless of mask wearing, is considered a contact. A contact to confirm COVID-19 case must quarantine for 14 days following the last exposure to the confirmed case.
It is recommended that other staff members quarantine for 10 days due to contact tracing, which meant the club closed the week of March 8-12.
The Boys and Girls Club release says the club is really looking forward to getting back to regular after school programming but had to delay one week.
The club will now open to club members who have signed up for the reminder of the school year starting Monday, March 15.
The release says if you have any questions please feel free to contact, Jef Goodnight, at 270-586-6082 or email at jef. goodnight@bgcfranklinsimpson.org.
