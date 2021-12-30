The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission denied a request for two zone changes at the same location on Dec. 21.
The request was for zone changes from AG (agriculture) to B-4 (highway business) for a 1.69-acre parcel and AG (agriculture) to R-2 (single family and duplex) for a 6.45-acre parcel both on the south side of Scottsville Road and west side of Rapids Road.
A public hearing was held on the requests prior to the planning and zoning commission’s vote.
No other business items were scheduled for the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.