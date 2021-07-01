Franklin girl sings Star Spangled Banner for veterans

Janey Garris, 6-year-old daughter of Nathan and Julie Garris, of Franklin, sang “The Star Spangled Banner” for veterans at the monthly meeting at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5706 in Franklin on Saturday, June 12.
Janey had entered a national singing competition conducted by the VFW Auxiliary, “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue,” in which contestants ranging in age from six to 16 sing the National Anthem.
Janey received a certificate from the local VFW Auxiliary along with monetary awards from both the local Post’s veterans and the auxiliary.
