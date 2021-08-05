United Way of Southern Kentucky’s 13th annual Day of Caring was held locally on July 28.
The event allowed for more than 57 non-profit projects to be completed in seven counties throughout the Southern Kentucky area, including Simpson County. Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of companies lent a hand in this collective effort to impact the community positively.
The United Way Day of Caring is a structured volunteer opportunity that provides participants with a peek at volunteering.
As part of the Day of Caring, businesses and organizations can make a commitment to offer their employees a chance to step away from their normal routine to provide hands-on, volunteer labor for a wide variety of nonprofit projects.
In the months leading up to the Day of Caring, nonprofits submitted projects that they were in need of help with or drives for supplies they were in need of. Then teams of volunteers and individuals selected their projects on a first come, first serve basis.
In accordance with United Way’s Community Impact focus, all Day of Caring projects were designed to address issues in Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net.
“We are so grateful for this outpouring of support from volunteers across the area who came together for our 13th annual United Way Day of Caring. Our great community is one where year after year, the true spirit of caring for fellow community members is always evident,” said Debbie Hills, President & CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky in a press release. “On behalf of the many nonprofits that were impacted by the generous gifts of time and energy from our volunteers today, thank you Southern Kentucky.”
