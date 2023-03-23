FRANWS-03-23-23 GIRL SCOUTS

Front row left to right are Christy Higdon, Ana Moulton, Audrie Hardin, Addie Gregory, Haleigh Coleman and Judy Burr (holding check). Back row left to right are April Herndon, Gracelyn Boca, Freya Lester, Cecilia Huggins, Isabelle Herndon, Cameron Huggins, Rebecca Avis, Payton Nelson and Amber Huggins.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Girl Scouts of Simpson County are gearing up for their busiest time of year. Cookie season is here.

Cookie booths will begin on Friday, March 24th, and continue on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until April 30th. Booths will be located in Franklin at Wal-Mart, IGA, Piggly Wiggly, and Lowes.

