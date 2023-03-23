The Girl Scouts of Simpson County are gearing up for their busiest time of year. Cookie season is here.
Cookie booths will begin on Friday, March 24th, and continue on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until April 30th. Booths will be located in Franklin at Wal-Mart, IGA, Piggly Wiggly, and Lowes.
All nine flavors of cookies will be available for purchase at any of the many cookie booths scheduled for local businesses in Franklin. The available flavors are Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, Lemon-ups, Smores, and a gluten-free cookie called Toffee Tastic.
In addition to being able to purchase cookies to eat, there is always the option to purchase cookies to be donated to our U.S. military personnel stationed overseas. Every year the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are able to send thousands of packages overseas to give our hard-working military employees a little taste of home.
On Saturday, March 11th, Simpson County Girl Scout Troop 547 met for their monthly meeting and they were met by Judy Burr, a representative of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She presented the troop with a check for $545. This generous donation will purchase one hundred and nine boxes of cookies to donate to the military.
Troop 547 is very grateful for this generous donation to the military staff stationed overseas, and for their relationship with DAR.
