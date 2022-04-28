A Franklin man is facing 17 counts of burglary third degree in connection with alleged thefts from multiple storage units at a local storage rental facility.
Jody Brian Brown, 50, is also charged with one count of criminal mischief third degree.
A Simpson County Sheriff’s Office news release says the arrest stems from an investigation opened by the sheriff’s office on April 20 after thefts were reported.
The news release says a search warrant was executed at Brown’s residence April 21, allegedly yielding numerous stolen items.
The sheriff’s office arrested Brown the same day the search warrant was executed.
A Portland, Tenn., woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance second offense methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on West Cedar Street on April 16.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Brandie M. Dobson, 37, on charges of drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possessing license when privileges are revoked and two traffic offenses.
Dobson was the driver of the vehicle.
The arrest citation indicated items allegedly found during a search of the vehicle included a glass smoking pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and a green leafy substance inside one of Dobson’s bags.
The citation said Dobson also allegedly had possession of a glass jar containing suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest.
A business on South Main Street reported to police the theft of approximately $8,815 by an employee resulting in the arrest of a Franklin woman.
Franklin Police arrested Felicia L. Williams, 42, on a charge of theft by unlawful taking stemming from Casey’s General Store.
The arrest citation said the money was intended for bank deposits.
The theft was reported April 18.
Officer Jenna Trodglen made the arrest.
An Owensboro man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine after the vehicle he was driving left Geddes Road and went into a ditch April 15.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office also charged Christopher Thomas Lyons, 50, with operating a motor vehicle under the influence — alcohol and criminal mischief third degree.
The arrest citation said Lyons was in possession of a bag of suspected methamphetamine.
The citation did not say if Lyons was injured.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 9:50 p.m.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of some $3,500 worth of clothing and electronics from a storage unit at Ellis Storage Units on South Main Street.
A padlock on the storage unit was cut for entry sometime between 9 p.m. March 29 and about 11:15 a.m. April 1.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the report.
