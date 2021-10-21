Mill House Coffee has plans to reopen its doors to the community on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The coffee shop first opened early 2020 and closed by the end of March.
“As you know we opened during the pandemic and realizing that was too hard to do, we had to close the doors and make a plan,” Mill House Coffee Owner Anthony Facello said. “We’re taking this as an opportunity to have a new perspective.”
The community can expect to find new and old menu favorites as well as new aesthetic design features for people to experience.
Facello described the new look as “modern yet comfort.”
“Finding things that are cool and making them all work together and feel comfortable,” Facello added. “I wanted to create a unique environment that is welcoming, fun and different.”
The new vibe of the coffee house restaurant includes photo opportunities like gold wings and a telephone booth.
After opening on Saturday, the coffee house will be open Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Facello said there will be extended hours during late spring and summer seasons to coincide with community events.
To contact Mill House, call 270-776-9669, visit the Facebook page or the website at www.millhousefranklin.com
“I’m just excited to share this with the community again and I would encourage everyone to come and support the small local businesses,” Facello added.
