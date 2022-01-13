F-S Fire Rescue receives increase in calls in 2021
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 65 more calls in 2021 than during 2020.
F-S Fire Rescue received 434 calls in 2021 and 369 calls in 2020.
During December, 2021 F-S Fire Rescue received 27 calls.
There were no calls to structure fires in December.
December’s calls include six to traffic collisions including two involving injury; five calls to assist EMS, two calls to illegal burns and one call each to a natural gas release, a smoke scare and a grass fire.
There were eight false alarms, firefighters were canceled en route on two calls and one call was unfounded.
