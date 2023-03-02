The 2023 Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Community Health Fair, presented by Med Center Health / The Medical Center at Franklin, is Saturday morning, (March 4) at the F-S Middle School gym from 7 until 11 o’clock.
Admission is free.
More than $700 worth of health screenings will be offered to the community free of charge. The screenings include lab work valued at almost $500.
There will be door prizes provided by the 34 health screenings and information booths at the health fair.
Those wanting to have a blood test are required to fast after midnight Friday.
Some of the other health screenings include those for respiratory strength, ear exams, bone density and blood pressure among others.
Among the medical information that will be provided is information about strokes, medicine, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans, supplemental plans and hospice.
This is the 14th Chamber of Commerce Community Health Fair and first since 2020. The 2020 health fair was one of the last chamber events held that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Med Center Health / The Medical Center at Franklin has sponsored each of the health fairs.
“We know that a lot of people take advantage of these tests. One of the reasons we were so excited to get back is we know that some people have gone for the last couple of years and never checked their cholesterol, their PsA, their triglycerides, things like that,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said. “The Medical Center and the Chamber are glad that we are going to be able to get those things back in place.”
Thurmond added, “It always bothers me that people will say ‘well my insurance pays for all of that, so there is no point in me going and getting it done’ I always say that’s one reason insurance is so high, because when we have the opportunity to take advantage of something that doesn’t cost, we don’t take advantage of it.”
Thurmond said past health fairs have actually uncovered serious issues with some people. “We have that basically documented that people have discovered things at past health fairs that they had no idea about,” he said.
Everything will be conducted as normal at this year’s health fair with no restrictions or requirements due to Covid-19.
“Everything is back to normal,” Thurmond said. “I think we would be remiss if we didn’t say to the public to use your own judgment, if you would like to wear a mask….or take any precautions that you individually feel you need to take.”
Contact the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce at 270-586-7609 for more information.
