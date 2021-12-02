Simpson County had 3,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the report issued on Nov. 24 by the Barren River District Health Department. It was the first report issued since Nov. 19.
Simpson County’s cases include 2,913 recoveries and 60 deaths leaving 403 active cases.
There had been 53,377 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department. The district’s cases include 46,067 recoveries and 753 deaths leaving 6,557 active cases.
The district health department says 52% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine as of Nov. 24.
No report was issued on Friday, Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
