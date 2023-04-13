Franklin Police are investigating the theft of approximately $3,800 worth of tools from a construction site at the rear of Multi Tech Industries on Raines Drive.
Screw guns, impact wrenches, batteries, chargers and drills were stolen from a tool trailer belonging to a Canton, Georgia company.
The trailer was discovered broken into the morning of April 5. The theft occurred sometime the previous night.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
A Franklin man and woman were injured when the car they were in struck the corner of a building at 507 North Main Street on April 7.
Martha E. Law, 66, and Jack E. Hays, Jr., 59, were taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
Franklin Police investigated the collision that happened at 10:25 a.m.
The collision report says Law was the driver and Hays the passenger of the 2008 Avalon that was south bound on North College Street when it left the street and struck the building.
Captain Richard Vaughn filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin teenager on two drug related charges on April 7.
Jordan Disman, 19, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper arrested Disman following a traffic stop on Loving Chapel Road.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin woman after responding to an inmate allegedly promoting contraband at the Simpson County Detention Center on April 7.
Katherine Joyce Sheppard, 34, was charged with promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
The arrest citation said Sheppard was allegedly found in possession of a plastic bag containing approximately 12 pills while being booked into the detention center as a weekend inmate.
Officer Ryan Brown made the arrest.
A Tennessee woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Nashville Road near Peden Mill Road on April 5.
Elizabeth A. Wales, 61, of Nashville, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
Franklin Police investigated the collision that happened at 9:30 p.m.
The collision report says Wales was the driver of a 2005 Honda Civic involved in the collision with a 2003 Toyota Sequoia driven by Robert R. Click, 59, of Springfield, Tennessee.
The report says Wales was turning onto the highway to travel south bound and Click was north bound when their vehicles collided.
Both drivers were their vehicle’s only occupants.
Officer Kelci Keen filed the collision report.
A Scottsville man was arrested on two charges after Franklin Police responded to a call of an alleged disorderly patient at The Medical Center Primary Care on South Main Street on April 3.
Dustin Nicholas Birge, 34, was charged with assault — third degree (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad) and criminal mischief.
The arrest citation said Birge allegedly became irate when told he would have to reschedule his appointment due to being 15 minutes late and hit a glass barrier in the reception area.
The citation said the glass barrier allegedly stuck a woman sitting behind a desk when it fell.
The woman did not receive any visible injuries.
Lt. Robert Matthews arrested Birge without incident.
