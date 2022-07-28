Construction of a new convention center and a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel continues at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs on 31-W South in Franklin.
Christine McDaniel, director of hotel, sales and convention at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, said construction on the convention center “is well under way” and should be complete in January.
She said work has begun on the hotel’s utility elements. A parking lot is in place with construction of the 114-room hotel to be completed in March.
“I think it’s going to be really great for the community,” McDaniel said about the convention center and hotel. “It’s going to create more jobs overall. It’s also going to open up the opportunity to bring more tourism … and bring more conventions and weddings to this side of Kentucky.”
She said along with the additional jobs created when the convention center and hotel open, more jobs are possible as the convention center grows. There will be a number of full-time positions, especially in housekeeping and management, in addition to some part-time positions.
She said “it’s going to be a positive impact” for The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs.
“When you think about it, you can bring more families, or you can bring more travel groups in, giving people the opportunity not only to game, but to also tour around Franklin and also even to go into Bowling Green and being able to include gaming even as a tour opportunity,” McDaniel said.
She said the hotel will have three balconies overlooking the horse race track and will have what is being called a hospitality suite “unlike any other Marriott Springhill Suites hospitality suites. It’s much larger.”
McDaniel said the hospitality suite will include a king and double queen room and a very large space for entertaining, dining and receptions. “It’s going to be one of a kind,” she said.
A swimming pool will also be available for use by hotel guests.
The ballroom space in the convention center will hold up to 475 people for a concert and up to 276 for seated dining.
The convention center will also provide space for receptions both inside and in a grassy area outside. Ceremonies can also be held in the grassy area.
The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs is along U.S. 31-W South between the I-65 interchange and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
