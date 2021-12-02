Nathaniel Downey is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May 2022 primary for reelection as West District Magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court.
Downey filed on Nov. 24 as a candidate in the primary.
He is in his first term as magistrate from the West District that consists of the West Simpson, Harristown, Prospect Hill and Fairview voting precincts. He was elected in November 2018 and took office the following January.
A life long Simpson County resident, Downey is a Murray State University graduate, retired from the U.S. Navy, is a substitute teacher in the Simpson County School System and coaches in the Junior Wildcat football program.
He is a member of the Masons, Shriners and Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and currently serves on the boards of Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation and Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson.
“I want to be a servant for my community and make my community better,” Downey said.
Downey is the son of the late Robert and Ada Downey. He is married to Stephanie Downey and has five children — Kamisha Downey, Alaysha Walton, Nyshantae Payne, Sa — Nya Downey and Nathaniel Downey, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.