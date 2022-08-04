The following indictments were returned by the Simpson County grand jury.
Shawn M. Killen, 45, Franklin, convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Jessica Sherry Carter, 32, Portland, Tenn., complicity to criminal abuse.
Byrle Ryan Barnett, 29, Leitchfield, criminal abuse.
Ahmed Alzayady, 36, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Holly Anne Barbier, 39, Franklin, enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (firearm), enhanced drug paraphernalia — buy/possess (firearm), three counts of criminal abuse — second degree.
Charles Eugene Dedman, 60, Franklin, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces to less than five pounds) (firearms), enhanced drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture (firearms).
William Christopher Harper, 50, Gallatin, Tenn., receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $1,000 under $10,000, promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
— An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.