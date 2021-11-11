Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes files for re election

Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes has filed for re election. Barnes is seeking the Republican nomination in the May 2022 primary election. He filed as a candidate on Nov. 3.
Barnes is in his first term as county judge/executive and also served eight years as a Franklin City Commissioner.
He is a lifelong Simpson County resident, a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
His current board memberships include the Barren River District Health Department, the Simpson County Health Department, the Barren River Area Development District, Local Elected Officials Board and Community Action of Southern Kentucky. He is a former member of the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson Board and Franklin Electric Plant Board.
Barnes has been a self-employed general contractor the past 22 years and was prior to that was employed at the Franklin Favorite/WFKN for 15 years.
“We’ve (Simpson Fiscal Court and Simpson County government) had a lot of success even during a pandemic. We’ve met a lot of good goals,” Barnes said. “I’ve got us on a path to attaining those goals and want to follow through with this.”
He is married to Jessica Barnes and has one daughter, Melanie Barnes.
