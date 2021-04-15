A two-vehicle head on collision on North Main Street at the intersection of Morgantown Road injured two Franklin residents on Sunday, April 4.
Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service transported Thelma Moore, 83, to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. Angel L. Payne, 18, was taken by ambulance to The Medical Center at Franklin.
According to the Franklin Police Collision Report, Moore was the driver of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country involved in the collision with a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Payne.
The collision report said both vehicles were traveling on Main Street at the time of the collision that occurred at about 6:15 a.m., Moore was north bound and Payne was south bound.
Officer Jacoby Scharklet filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westmoreland, Tennessee woman on six charges including a possession of methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road on Saturday, April 10.
Amanda Lee, 34, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession, no other state registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security, careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 1:25 a.m.
The arrest citation said suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
The citation said Lee was the vehicle’s only occupant.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a drug related charge Wednesday, April 7.
David Anthony Farmer, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — third or more offense — methamphetamine and was also charged with promoting contraband.
The arrest citation said Farmer was lodged into the Simpson County Detention Center by probation and parole and during an entry search, suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found in his possession.
Deputy sheriff Josh Blackburn made the arrest at about 10:40 a.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited a Bowling Green woman on two drug related charges on Tuesday, April 6.
Belinda Ann Meeks, 43, was cited for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession.
The charges were placed following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Ms. Meeks was a passenger on Nashville Road at about 5:15 p.m.
The citation said a meth pipe was allegedly in Meek’s possession and a smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright issued the citation.
Multiple charges were placed against a Franklin man and woman at their Claire Avenue residence.
Franklin Police arrested Kelsea Leann Goodnight, 24, on charges of wanton endangerment, drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession, trafficking in a controlled substance — heroin and possession of a controlled substance — heroin.
Police cited Anthony Janis, 43, on charges of drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
An offense report said police were called to the residence on April 2 in reference to an ongoing investigation.
The report said while searching a bedroom a glass pipe, a glass straw and silver spoon were found as well as suspected methamphetamine in a syringe.
Officers Travis Frank and Jenna Trodglen placed the charges.
Franklin Police arrested a Murfreesboro, Tennessee woman on two drug possession charges.
Maisy Lee Vincent, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. She was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession and tampering with physical evidence.
She was arrested after being observed by police in a running vehicle, along with three other people, in the back parking lot at Super 8 Motel on Nashville Road at about 11 p.m. on Friday, April 2.
The arrest citation said suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and items containing suspected residue of marijuana and methamphetamine were allegedly found in Ms. Vincent’s backpack. Marijuana was allegedly found where she was sitting in the vehicle.
The arrest citation did not say if any charges were placed against other individuals in the vehicle.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest.
