A Franklin man and a Bowling Green woman were arrested Oct. 11 after a vehicle in which they were passengers was stopped by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on North Main Street.
Justin Freeman, 31, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of marijuana and possession controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Heather Spivey, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and possession controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Sheriff’s Deputy Quentin Wright made the arrests.
A Franklin woman was arrested on three charges Oct. 8 during a traffic stop on Railroad Street.
Hannah M. Johnson, 23, was charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and failure to notify address change to department of transportation. Johnson was a passenger in the vehicle.
A Franklin man and woman were arrested Oct. 7 following a traffic stop on Russellville Road.
The driver of the vehicle, James W. Matthews, 58, was charged with driving DUI suspended license — second offense, operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle without ignition interlock device, possession of controlled substance — second offense — cocaine and speeding.
A passenger of the vehicle, Kimberly A. Boggs, 48, was charged with possession of controlled substance — cocaine, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and tampering with physical evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.