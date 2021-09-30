Franklin Right to Life is sponsoring their Annual Life Chain Event Sunday, Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Participants will meet at the gazebo at the northeast corner of the downtown square between Kentucky Avenue and Cedar Street.
For more information, call Colleen Rafferty at 270-776-6177.
