A Christmas meal served by People Serving People will be available on Saturday, Dec. 25 at the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson on South Court Street.
The drive thru will be open from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. No registration is required for drive thru. Those receiving drive thru meals should follow the signs and enter on East Madison Street.
Deliveries do require registration. To register for delivery, call or text 270-776-5631 no later than Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. Deliveries should be limited for those without transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.