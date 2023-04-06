A Bowling Green man told police $4,583 worth of items were stolen from his work truck while he was at The Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin.
The Franklin Police report says the items reported stolen included various tools, two air compressors, three flashlights, tool chargers and phone chargers.
The theft was discovered on March 24, the day after the man was at The Mint Gaming Hall on Nashville Road.
Officer Ben Miciotto filed the report.
Franklin Police arrested a Henderson woman on two counts of assault — third degree (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad) after she allegedly struck two medical personnel at the Medical Center at Franklin on April 1.
Stevi Ann Crawford, 36, was also charged with one count of disorderly conduct, second degree.
The arrest citation said Crawford was taken by ambulance to the hospital following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle in which she was a passenger.
The citation said she was taken to the hospital due to allegedly being intoxicated and needing medical treatment.
It said Crawford allegedly punched an EMS personnel in the face and allegedly kicked a nurse in the chest area. Neither was seriously injured.
The citation said Crawford was allegedly very combative and irate, and yelled and screamed throughout her time at the hospital.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest.
A Franklin man was arrested on nine charges following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on March 25.
Jeffrey S. Hicks, 51, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in controlled substance (greater or equal two GMS methamphetamine), promoting contraband, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Other charges include install/tamper with ignition interlock device to make defective, operating motor vehicle/motorcycle funct. without ignition interlock device, failure to produce insurance card and disregarding stop sign.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest after the traffic stop at the intersection of East Madison Street and Court Street.
Franklin Police charged a Bridgman, Michigan man with criminal mischief after discovering a large front window was broken at a South Main Street business on March 26.
Bryan G. Foster, 38, was arrested on the charge.
Police responded to an alarm at Casey’s General Store at about 4:30 a.m. and discovered the broken window; however no one was seen in or around the business at that time.
The arrest citation said Foster was located walking at the intersection of North College Street and Walker Street about 30 minutes later and arrested.
Franklin Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from the 900 block of South Main Street.
The offense report says the 2007 Harley-Davidson was stolen between March 6 and March 23 while the motorcycle’s owner, a Celina, Tennessee man, was in the hospital.
The motorcycle is valued at $5,000.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
