The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans and plats for three subdivisions at its meeting on Tuesday, April 13.
Final development plans for Autumn Lake Subdivision on more than 12 acres at 1008 Kennedy Lane was approved.
A major subdivision plat was approved for Lockeland Place Subdivision along the west side of 609 Blackjack Road.
And, a final major subdivision plat for Windsor Park Phase Three on 31-W North located north of Country Club Estates was approved.
An amendment to the Lowe’s Home Center’s development plan for a proposed 3,200 square foot expansion on the south side of the store on Nashville Road was approved.
A preliminary development plan for three spec warehouse buildings on a 2.25-acre parcel at the northwest side of the intersection of South Railroad Street and the Industrial Drive was approved. The site is across the street from Simpson County Tire.
