Simpson County has had 1,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of Friday, March 26.
The Simpson County cases include 1,611 that have recovered and 30 deaths leaving 251 active cases.
There had been 28,876 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 26,188 have recovered with 396 deaths leaving 2,292 active cases.
The district health department reports Logan County has had 2,598 cases and Warren County has had 14,981 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reports 1,895 cases in Allen County as of March 26.
