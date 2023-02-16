The following indictments were returned by the Simpson County Grand Jury:

Homer Wayne Burd, 53, Scottsville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; enhanced possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) (handgun); enhanced drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture (handgun); enhanced drug paraphernalia — buy/possess (handgun); enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), first offense (handgun); enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (> or = two GMS methamphetamine) (handgun); enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree, first offense ( > or = 20 D.U. drug unspecified — schedule three) (firearm); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.