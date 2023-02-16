The following indictments were returned by the Simpson County Grand Jury:
Homer Wayne Burd, 53, Scottsville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; enhanced possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) (handgun); enhanced drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture (handgun); enhanced drug paraphernalia — buy/possess (handgun); enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), first offense (handgun); enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (> or = two GMS methamphetamine) (handgun); enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree, first offense ( > or = 20 D.U. drug unspecified — schedule three) (firearm); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense.
Brian James Dix, 51, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (hydrocodone); controlled substance prescription not in original container, first offense.
David Patrick Phelps, 56, Franklin, criminal mischief, third degree; burglary, third degree.
Richard Douglas Skinner, 45, Alvaton, receiving stolen property $1,000 less than $10,000.
Adrian Christian Barnes, 37, Bowling Green, one headlight, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (less than 2 GMS methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Jeremy Joseph Davenport, 37, latest city of residence not listed on indictment, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (drug unspecified).
Dameon Dujuan Rigsby, 41, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, second or > offense (> four grams cocaine); tampering with physical evidence; fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot); wanton endangerment — second degree — police officer (two counts); speeding 26 MPH or greater speed limit; failure to or improper signal (three counts), disregarding stop sign (two counts); failure to wear seat belts; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Amanda Sue Gregory, 37, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Ernest Eugene Lucas, 44, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Brandon Neal Williams, 36, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Brandon Neal Williams, 36, Franklin, convicted felon in possession of a firearm; persistent felony offender, second degree.
Holly Anne Barbier, 39, Franklin, trafficking in marijuana — less than eight ounces — second or > offense.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.