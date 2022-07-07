A two-week joint investigation into alleged cocaine trafficking into Simpson County resulted in the arrest of a Franklin man.
Kevin Gardner, 34, was arrested June 28 on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana.
A news release from the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force says Gardner was arrested after he was allegedly found to have approximately 7 pounds of cocaine in his possession.
The release said the joint investigation was conducted between the drug task force, U.S. Postal Inspectors, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Department of Homeland Security.
— Staff report
