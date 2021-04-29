The Franklin City Commission approved a bid for installation of a new sewer main line on Franklin Avenue at its April 26 meeting.
The bid submitted by Charles Deweese Construction, Inc. of Franklin was accepted. Their bid of $139,610 was lowest of two bids submitted for the project.
The two lines being replaced are failing and serve several residences.
The commission approved a design build contract with the city’s engineer firm Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon for expansion of the city sewer line at I-65 Exit 2 for future development in that area.
Commissioners approved a fireworks display at Kentucky Downs on Friday, July 2 from 8:30 until 8:45 p.m.
A road salt bid by Compass Minerals of America, Inc. was accepted. Their bid through the Kentucky Association of Counties of $105 per ton was the lowest of three bids.
A bid by F-S Lawn Care Services for mowing and maintenance of several areas in the city was accepted. Their bid of $58,949 was the lowest of three bids.
The commission gave approval for the purchase of 22 cell phones for an annual cost of $12,000 through Verizon wireless and the purchase of 22 Otterbox cell phone boxes through Amazon for a total of $660. The cell phones and cell phone boxes are for Franklin police.
A software agreement that allows police to run license plates and operator’s license from an officer’s tablet while on patrol was approved at a first year cost of $10,780 and a second year cost of $2,200.
First reading of a zone change ordinance and a budget amendment ordinance were held.
The F-S Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change from I-2 (heavy industrial) to Ag (agriculture) for 6.83 acres on the west side of Broadway Avenue.
The zone change ordinance estimates revenues and appropriations during the current fiscal year.
Commissioners heard from Dylan Holder, President of The Legendary Legacy Association, regarding various items related to the Historic Harristown District.
The commission also heard from Teresa Suber regarding a property at 128 N. Main St.
A public hearing was held prior to the regular meeting on a an application for a Community Development Block Grant to be used to provide assistance for those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are in danger of having their utilities disconnected for inability to make payment on utility bills.
If the grant is approved payment assistance will be for utilities including water, sewer, gas, electric and other heating and cooling costs
Funds can only be used for utility assistance. Payments will be made directly to the utility provider and not to an individual.
