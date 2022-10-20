History society to have Jemima Boone actor as speaker
The Simpson County Historical Society on Nov. 1 will present Betsy Smith as Jemima Boone: The First Kentuckian. She will make a presentation while playing the character of Boone. The public is invited to the 6:30 p.m. event at the History Center.
Jemima Boone was the fourth child of Daniel and Rebecca Bryan Boone and was born in the Sugar Tree Creek area of Rowan County, N.C., on Oct. 4, 1762.
Typical of pioneers in the era, she endured heartbreak and suffering almost unimaginable to modern Americans, including the murders of her family members, being kidnapping by Indians, attacks on settlements and being shot.
In 1777, Jemima married Flanders Callaway, a union that lasted nearly 50 years. Jemima and Flanders, along with the other members of her family, settled in the Femme Osage Valley in an area that became Marthasville, Mo.
Amvets to have Elvis Show, dinner
Amvets Post 110 of Franklin will have an Elvis Show & Hamburger Steak Dinner at 6 p.m. Friday at the post at 891 Washington Way.
The cost is $20 a person.
CSFP Commodity Distribution on October 25
A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday, October 25 in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines.
To apply call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
USDA Commodities to be distributed on October 25th
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park on Tuesday, October 25th between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The distribution is drive through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested.
To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household.
For more information call Community Action at 270-586-3238.
Managing Grief and Loss group meets twice a month
Managing Grief and Loss Gathering is a meeting where those who are experiencing grief or any other significant loss can come together for comfort, support and strength. Grief is a journey no one wants to take but everyone will at some point. If your Grief Journey has just started or if you have been on it for a while, this group exists to offer comfort, support, and strength.
The group meets each second and fourth Thursday of the month from six until seven p.m. at the Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Avenue in Franklin.
Food give away Oct. 29 at Harristown Church of Christ
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St.
Those in need may drive by and pick up the food — first come, first served.
For more information, call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
