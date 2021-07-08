The city of Franklin has a budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The Franklin City Commission approved second and final reading of the new budget ordinance on June 28.
The budget ordinance estimates revenue and appropriations during the fiscal year that began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.
A detailed copy of the city’s budget can be seen at City Hall weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Commissioners approved street closings for the Garden Spot Run — Walk on Saturday, August 14 and for a related children’s event on Friday, August 13.
And, Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell was reappointed to the F-S Industrial Authority Board for a term running through July 31, 2025.
