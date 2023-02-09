A total of 5.7 inches of measurable rain was recorded at the Kentucky Mesonet weather station in Simpson County during January.
The total was 2.11 inches more than the area’s January average of 3.59 inches.
Windy. Showers this morning with clearing during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 7:16 am
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in January was 1.3 inches on the third day of the month. There were 17 days with measurable rain.
January’s high temperature at the weather station was 70 degrees recorded on the second day of the month. The low was 25 degrees on Jan. 15th. The average daily high temperature for the month was 52 degrees with an average daily low of 36.
