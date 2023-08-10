A Simpson County farm is home to Kentucky’s largest sunflower maze, which is now open.
The nine-acre sunflower maze on Ruby Branch Farms at 780 Lake Spring Road, is open Sunday through Friday from 12 Noon until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 with no charge for children ages three and under.
A special event at the farm, The Sunflower Maze Experience at Ruby Branch Farms sponsored by the Simpson County Tourism Commission will be held Saturday, Aug. 12. The first 180 people to purchase tickets receive a free Simpson County goody bag. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rubybranchfarms.com and at the farm.
Events planned at the farm during the Sunflower Maze Experience include a free petting zoo from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for those who purchase a ticket for the maze.
Food trucks, a cookie stand, and drinks along with jewelry and clothing vendors will also be there on Aug. 12.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Simpson County Tourism for this year’s event,” said Laney Snider, co-owner along with her husband Drew of the farm. “Our community has so many great things to offer. We hope to encourage visitors to the farm to see the rest of what Franklin and Simpson County has to offer.”
This is the first time the Simpson County Tourism Commission has sponsored the event.
“Agritourism is such a vital part of Kentucky’s tourism industry,” said Amy Ellis, Executive Director of Simpson County Tourism. “We are so fortunate to have a gem like Ruby Branch Farms in Franklin and Simpson County. The
Sniders are an innovative, hardworking farm family that truly understands the agritourism industry. We congratulate them on their success and are proud to sponsor the Sunflower Maze Experience.”
Mrs. Snider said this is the third year the farm has had the sunflower maze and this year’s maze is the biggest one they’ve had. She said the nine-acre maze is spread out over four plantings. It is expected to have blooms and remain open through Aug. 26, barring any weather events that force an earlier closing.
Mrs. Snider also said from four and one half to nine acres of the maze are expected to be blooming on Aug. 12.
Information about the maze is available on the Ruby Branch Farms Facebook page, the Ruby Branch Farms Instagram page, or online at www.rubybranchfarms.com.
A children’s play area is available at the farm with paid admission along with items for sale including Ruby Branch Farms merchandise, farm-raised beef, and Chaney’s Dairy Barn ice cream.
Ruby Branch Farms also hosts a corn maze in the fall with pumpkins, mums, and fall décor. Christmas tree sales begin the day after Thanksgiving also known as Black Friday.
