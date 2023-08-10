RUSNWS-08-10-23 SUNFLOWER MAZE

The Sunflower Maze Experience at Ruby Branch Farms, sponsored by the Simpson County Tourism Commission, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12.

 Photo by Amy Ellis

A Simpson County farm is home to Kentucky’s largest sunflower maze, which is now open.

The nine-acre sunflower maze on Ruby Branch Farms at 780 Lake Spring Road, is open Sunday through Friday from 12 Noon until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 with no charge for children ages three and under.

