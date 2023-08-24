Franklin Police arrested a Tennessee woman after responding to a domestic call on Aug. 13.
Shasta Williams, 34, of Cross Plains, was charged with assault, fourth degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The arrest citation said Williams allegedly struck a man with her hand following a verbal altercation.
Williams and the man were in a vehicle that was stopped in the 3,100 block of Nashville Road when police responded.
Officer James Cook made the arrest.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a church bus.
The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2005 Ford Econoline parked at West Madison Baptist Church on West Madison Street.
The theft was reported to police on Aug. 12.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the police report.
A Portland, Tenn. man was injured when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a vehicle on Nashville Road at the intersection of I-65 on Aug. 11.
Jeremy Hackney, 33, was taken by Franklin Police to the Medical Center at Franklin and then taken by F-S Ambulance Service to an unidentified trauma center for treatment.
The Franklin Police collision report says Hackney was the operator of a 2001 Yamaha that collided with a 2007 Honda Pilot driven by Wilfredo Garcia, 56, of Franklin.
Hackney was the only person on the motorcycle and Garcia was his vehicle’s only occupant.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the collision report.
