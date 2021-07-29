Fire destroyed a pole barn at 2639 Bracken Prices Mill Road on Monday, July 19.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the barn at the Cody Rushin residence at about 11:20 a.m. and was on the scene for some two hours.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire had already mostly engulfed the structure when discovered by Rushin.
Slaughter said the building, which was made of tin with wooden poles, was on the ground when firefighters arrived.
He said all contents of the barn were destroyed. The contents included two or three vehicles, lawn mowers, tillers, hand tools and other items.
Slaughter said the cause of the fire is undetermined after an investigation, but is believed to be accidental.
There were no injuries and no animals were harmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.