FRANWS-03-16-23 Community Garden

The Community Action Garden Program begins March 20th and is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden.

Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. The voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as garden seeds, garden plants, and/or fertilizers.

