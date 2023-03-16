The Community Action Garden Program begins March 20th and is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden.
Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. The voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as garden seeds, garden plants, and/or fertilizers.
The garden program is available to anyone interested in having a garden that meets the income requirements at 125%.
Community Action issues a voucher to the vendor who sells edible plants, seeds, and/or fertilizer. The best thing about the program is that you can do what you choose with the items you purchase and the produce.
Many people love fresh veggies and gardening but may not be able to physically care for a full traditional garden on their own, so Community Action encourages those folks to plant a container garden in post or buckets on the porch or closer to the house so they don’t have to do so much physical work tending to it. Garden participants can plant together with others in a larger garden or simply donate their items to a community garden or to a friend or neighbor who is willing to share.
Community Action also likes to encourage its garden participants to make the most of what they can out of seeds or plants by cooking healthier, canning, freezing, sharing or even selling their produce at farmer’s markets.
For more information, contact the local Community Services Office at 270-726-2459 or email: cbell@casoky.org
This project is funded in part under a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with funds from the Community Service Block Grant act of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
