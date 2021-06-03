The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force says its agents received a drug complaint at Hampton Inn on Nashville Road in Simpson County on Thursday, May 27, which led to charges placed against two people.
A drug task force press release says agents arrived on the scene and conducted a search warrant of a room occupied by one person, Samantha Marinaccio, 26, of North Carolina.
The release says agents allegedly located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Shortly after the search warrant was executed, a vehicle was stopped in reference to the same complaint on Nashville Road.
The press release says the driver, identified as 40 year-old Billy Keown, of Bowling Green, allegedly gave agents a false name and was detained.
South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force K9 Anita allegedly showed a positive alert on the vehicle.
The release says during a search, agents allegedly located suspected marijuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of U.S. currency.
Ms. Marinaccio was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Keown was charged with failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended or revoked license, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled equal or over two grams of methamphetamine, and theft of identity of another without consent.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman on possession of a controlled substance — heroin and possession of marijuana charges on Tuesday, May 25.
Jennifer Ellis, 51, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The charges were placed after a traffic stop on Nashville Road of a vehicle in which Ms. Ellis was a passenger.
The arrest citation said a straw with suspected heroin residue was allegedly found in Ms. Ellis’s purse. The citation said a suspected marijuana pipe and a green leafy substance were allegedly found in the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at 3:15 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited two Franklin men on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road on Sunday, May 23.
The driver of the vehicle that was stopped, William K. Ford, 33, and the passenger, Brandon A. Thompson, 29, were also both cited for drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Ford was also cited for failure to wear seatbelts and license to be in possession.
The citations said both men allegedly had items containing suspected methamphetamine residue in their possession.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright issued the citations at about 6:30 p.m.
A Spring Hill, Florida man was injured when struck by a vehicle while walking across Scottsville Road in the area of Pilot with a Subway restaurant on Wednesday, May 19.
James Stalter, 55, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin after being struck by the vehicle just before 4 p.m.
The Franklin Police Collision report said Stalter told police he was not able to describe the vehicle that hit him and also said the vehicle continued eastbound after it struck him.
Stalter told police he jumped on the hood of the vehicle to avoid being run over.
No information about the vehicle is listed on the collision report filed by officer Monta Cherry.
A two-vehicle collision on Scottsville Road at the intersection of Henry Clay Smith Road injured two Allen County residents on Tuesday, May 18.
Tammy R. Boyd, 49, of Adolphus, and Michael W. Taylor, 25, of Scottsville, were both taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at about 3:40 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Collision report said the collision involved a 1989 Ford Probe driven by Ms. Boyd and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Taylor.
The collision report said Ms. Boyd was eastbound on Scottsville Road attempting to turn onto Henry Clay Smith Road and Taylor was westbound on Highway 100 when the collision occurred.
Deputy sheriff Jayson Paine filed the collision report.
Franklin Police is investigating burglaries and thefts from two storage units on Harding Road.
Both incidents were reported on Sunday, May 16.
On one storage unit the lock was removed and replaced with another lock. Property missing from the unit include hand tools, power tools, a table saw and Christmas items.
The lock was removed on the other storage unit, but was not replaced. Several items were missing, but were not listed on the offense report.
The value of the stolen items from either unit was not available.
Officer Jacoby Sharklet is investigating both burglaries.
